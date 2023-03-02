Claxton ended with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 142-118 loss to the Knicks.

Since returning from a hamstring injury to a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Claxton has averaged just 7.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. While his defensive production remains impressive, his recent performances are a far cry from the 17.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.4 assists he averaged from Jan. 15 through Feb. 7. Without the increased defensive attention placed on Irving and Durant, Claxton's life has become much more difficult.