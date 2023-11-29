Claxton notched 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 victory over Toronto.

Claxton looked sharp Tuesday after returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle issue. Brooklyn's starting center has been on another level defensively this season, as he's leading the NBA in blocks per game (2.9) in just 27.2 minutes per contest. Injuries have limited him to eight out of 17 games so far, so hopefully he can stay on the floor going forward.