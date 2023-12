Claxton racked up 10 points (5-9 FG), nine rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Claxton got into some foul trouble Thursday and was limited to a season-low 17 minutes of playing time, but he still managed to come within one rebound of a double-double. Across his last eight appearances, he's averaged 11.3 points and 10.0 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game despite posting just two double-doubles during that time.