Claxton closed Sunday's 121-99 loss to the 76ers with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes.

Claxton led all Nets in rebounds while finishing one board short of a double-double along with being one of four Brooklyn players with a double-digit point total. Claxton hauled in at least nine rebounds for the second time of the season, reaching double figures in scoring in three of his last four outings.