Claxton posted 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds across 15 minutes in Saturday's 123-88 exhibition game win over Hapoel Jerusalem.

Claxton nearly secured a double-double in limited playing time during the team's preseason opener, and he was one of four Nets players to score in double figures. The 26-year-old big man recorded 13 double-doubles in 70 regular-season appearances (62 starts) last season, during which he averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks across 26.9 minutes per contest.