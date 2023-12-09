Claxton finished Friday's 124-97 victory over the Wizards with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes.

Claxton reached double-digit rebounds for the third time in four games and recorded his fourth double-double of the season. He was one of six Nets players to score in double digits and his four offensive rebounds was second on the team only to Day'Ron Sharpe (five). Claxton is averaging 2.5 blocks per game, which puts him fourth in the NBA in that category ahead just behind Victor Wembanyama (2.6).