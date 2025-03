Claxton (rest) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Claxton missed the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Wizards for rest purposes, but he will be available for Monday's contest in Dallas. Over his last five appearances, Claxton has averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 27.6 minutes per game.