Claxton (Achilles, thumb) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Claxton -- and the rest of his teammates besides Ben Simmons (knee, back) -- is available on the second night of the Nets' back-to-back. Prior to his absence, Claxton was coming off his best performance since the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, posting 18 points, 13 boards, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes against the Rockets. The matchup is tougher Friday, as he'll be facing Rudy Gobert.