Claxton (ankle), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against Charlotte, will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Claxton was also unavailable for Friday's game against Dallas due to his left ankle sprain, and the issue will force him to miss at least three matchups. Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith will retain starting roles Monday since Cameron Johnson (calf) also remains out. Claxton's next opportunity to suit up will be Friday in Chicago.