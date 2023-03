Claxton is out for Thursday's game at Milwaukee due to a right thumb sprain and left Achilles tendinopathy, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton is coming off his best scoring performance (18 points) since Jan. 26 (27 points) but emerged from that contest with injuries that will hold him out for at least one game. In his absence, we could see more Day'Ron Sharpe and Nerlens Noel.