Claxton chipped in 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 win over the 76ers.

Claxton led all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of five Nets with a double-digit point total and ending as one the lone player with a double-double performance. Claxton, who also led all players with a season-high-tying block total, has hauled in 15 or more boards in five appearances. He has now posted a double-double in 12 of his last 15 games.