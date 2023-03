Claxton provided 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 victory over the Nuggets.

It's the fourth-year center's best scoring performance since he poured in 27 against the Pistons on Jan. 26. Claxton did see his streak of games with at least one block end at 11, but he's been a solid contributor since the All-Star break, averaging 10.2 points, 9.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over his last nine contests.