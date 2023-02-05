Claxton logged 15 points (4-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-123 win over Washington.

Firmly entrenched as the Nets' starting center, Claxton has been playing well on both ends of the court and has been one of the best two-way centers in the Eastern Conference. He's posted five double-doubles over his last seven appearances and is averaging 15.2 points with 10.1 rebounds per game since the start of January in what has been a career-best season for the fourth-year big man.