Claxton had 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-100 victory over the Bucks.

Claxton did a little bit of everything in a comfortable victory over Milwaukee. He's recorded seven or more rebounds in 13 consecutive matchups, but he was unable to swat a shot Friday for the first time since Nov. 17. Claxton will continue to serve as a valuable all-around center for fantasy managers.