Claxton finished Wednesday's 137-133 loss to the 76ers with 25 points (11-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 38 minutes.

Claxton recorded a career-high 24 points during Sunday's win over Golden State, and he surpassed that mark a game later while also posting his sixth double-double over his last eight appearances. The 23-year-old has shot 74.4 percent from the floor over that stretch, averaging 17.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game.