Claxton produced 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds and four blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

Claxton now has two double-doubles over his last three outings and four straight games with at least nine rebounds, so the big man continues to produce on both sides of the ball. He's doing more than just scoring and rebounding, though, and his contributions on defense can't go overlooked. Claxton has recorded two or more blocks in nine games in a row, and he's averaging 4.0 swats per game in that span.