Claxton logged 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 101-84 win over the Magic.

Claxton was efficient from the field and active on the glass, recording his seventh double-double across 19 games since the beginning of March. The Nets already locked up the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and are set to face the 76ers, so it wouldn't be surprising if Claxton receives ahead of a Sunday regular-season finale where the team has nothing to play for. He's averaging 12.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.