Claxton finished with 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 123-108 win over the Pistons.

Claxton steamrolled the Pistons' starting frontcourt tandem of Jalen Duren and James Wiseman, putting up his best scoring total since March 12 with even greater efficiency than he usually provides while also recording five defensive counters. The Nets have a 1.5-game cushion over the Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, so if Miami is able to beat Philadelphia on Thursday, expect head coach Jacque Vaughn to hand Claxton and all the team's other starters their usual minutes in Brooklyn's next Friday versus the Magic.