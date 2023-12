Claxton finished Thursday's 129-128 loss to the Hornets with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

Claxton's 14 rebounds marked a new season high, and it was the ninth time in his career that he collected at least 14 boards. On top of his impressive rebounding and block numbers this season, Claxton has really ramped up his offense lately. Over his last four games, he averaged 17.5 points on 68.9 percent shooting from the field.