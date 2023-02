Claxton (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Claxton should return following a one-game absence due to right hamstring tightness. He may be joined by new teammates Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, who are both questionable to debut Saturday pending physicals. Over his past 15 appearances, Claxton has averaged 16.3 points on 72.1 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists in 33.2 minutes.