Claxton (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Claxton is part of a lengthy injury report for Sunday's regular-season finale, joining Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris as rest candidates while Seth Curry (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Royce O'Neale (knee) have been ruled out. If Claxton sits, Day'Ron Sharpe and Moses Brown would each handle significant workloads.