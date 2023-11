Claxton (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton was a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against Chicago, but he was ultimately held out. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday, but Day'Ron Sharpe, Royce O'Neale and Lonnie Walker could see increased run once again if Claxton remains out.