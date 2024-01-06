Claxton amassed 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 124-115 victory over the Thunder.

Claxton was impressive on both ends of the court and lifted the Nets to a huge win in front of their fans while ending a five-game losing skid. Claxton's performance was even better considering he was tasked with slowing down Chet Holmgren, one of the most versatile big men in the NBA. Claxton is a double-double threat every time he steps on the court, and he has achieved that feat in five of his last six appearances.