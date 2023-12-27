Claxton will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Bucks due to left ankle injury maintenance, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Brooklyn's schedule has been a little congested with this being their second consecutive back-to-back set. Claxton played 26 minutes Tuesday night and finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. He'll get the night off and will likely be back in the lineup Friday against Washington. Day'Ron Sharpe had one of the best games of his season on Tuesday, and he's likely to see heavy run against the Bucks.