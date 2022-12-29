Claxton supplied 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and six blocks over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 victory over Atlanta.

Claxton threw himself a block party Wednesday, swatting a career-high six shots. As if that wasn't enough, he also recorded his 10th double-double of the season. The Nets are rolling right now, as is Claxton who comes in as the 34th-ranked player this season. His overall value is obviously tied to four specific categories, meaning he is not going to fit every single build. With that said, he appears to be only scratching the surface of his potential and could be a real difference-maker for years to come.