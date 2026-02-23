Claxton contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to Atlanta.

Claxton returned from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and hip soreness and produced a respectable stat line despite the loss. After setting a career high with 2.2 assists per game across 70 regular-season contests last year, the big man quietly entered Sunday averaging 4.0 assists through 50 games and has delivered five-plus dimes in 17 outings this season.