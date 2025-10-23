Claxton contributed 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 loss to Charlotte.

Claxton led the Nets in scoring during their season-opening loss, reaching 17 points -- a mark he hit or surpassed just six times last season. However, he pulled down only four rebounds, a notable dip from the 7.4 boards he averaged across 70 regular-season games last year and his 7.7 career average. While Brooklyn overhauled its roster with many new additions, particularly through the draft, Claxton remains entrenched as the team's starting center.