Claxton recorded seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 129-126 preseason loss to the Lakers.

This was a solid showing for Claxton, and you have to think that he's going to benefit from playing alongside a healthy Ben Simmons. Claxton is coming off a breakout 2022-23 season and could easily be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year once again.