Claxton posted 27 points (11-13 FG, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 130-122 loss to the Pistons.

Claxton was feeling it Thursday, going 5-of-5 from the field in the first half for 10 points before pouring in another 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting over the final two quarters. The big man finished with a season-high 27 points while also leading the contest with 13 boards, nine of which came in the second half. It marked Claxton's third consecutive double-double and he's now scored at least 20 points in five straight.