Claxton logged 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over Miami.

Claxton was efficient when shooting the ball in Sunday's victory, and he also made an impact on the defensive end with nine defensive rebounds and three blocked shots. He's proven himself as a rim protector so far this season and especially of late, as he's averaging 4.3 blocks per game over his last six appearances.