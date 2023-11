Claxton (ankle) was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday, freelance NBA journalist Billy Reinhardt reports.

Claxton sustained a high-ankle sprain during the Nets' season opener and has been sidelined since then. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action for Brooklyn, his G League assignment should at least allow him to practice with Long Island in the near future as he continues his recovery process.