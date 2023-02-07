Claxton finished Monday's 124-116 loss to the Clippers with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes.

The 16 boards were a new career high for Claxton, who supplemented the rebounds with his usual strong contribution in the blocks category. Poor free-throw shooting has dragged down Claxton's fantasy value to some degree, but managers drafted him with the knowledge that he would be a liability in that category. With averages of 13.1 points (on 73.2 percent shooting from the field), 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals for the season, Claxton has unquestionably outproduced his average draft position heading into the campaign.