Claxton contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 143-113 win over the Warriors.

The 23-year-old was one of the Brooklyn starters who still saw about his usual workload in the rout, and Claxton wound up setting a new season high in assists while delivering another standout performance on the defensive end. He's recorded multiple blocks in nine straight games and 12 of his last 13, and Claxton is now second to Brook Lopez on the NBA leaderboard in that category, averaging 2.4 rejections a game on the season to the Bucks center's 2.7.