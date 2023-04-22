Claxton amassed 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 38 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Claxton took advantage of the fact Joel Embiid (knee) was missing, putting together a 19-and-12 double-double, while also adding a game-high four blocks. Despite the loss, Claxton put a bow on what has been a breakout season. He finished just outside the second round in nine-category formats, ending as the third-best shot-blocker averaging 2.5 per game.