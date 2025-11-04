Claxton finished with 19 points (6-6 FG, 7-12 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Claxton posted his second straight 19-point game, knocking down 14 of 17 attempts from the field over this two-game stretch. He also set a season high in assists and recorded at least one block for a third consecutive matchup. Claxton is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists through his first seven matchups of the 2025-26 season.