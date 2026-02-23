Claxton (ankle/hip) contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to Atlanta.

Claxton returned from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and a sore right hip and produced a respectable stat line in the loss. After setting a career high with 2.2 assists per game across 70 contests in 2024-25, the big man has quietly pushed his average up to 4.0 per game through 50 outings this season.