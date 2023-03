Claxton accumulated 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Sacramento.

Claxton led the Nets in rebounds while finishing as one of five Brooklyn players to tally 10 or more points in Thursday's defeast. Claxton has recorded a double-double in three of his last five outings.