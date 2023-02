Claxton finished Monday's 124-116 loss to the Clippers with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes.

Claxton led all Nets players in rebounds while finishing as one of four players in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Claxton has tallied 15 points and at least 15 rebounds in two straight games.