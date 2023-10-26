Claxton closed Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 28 minutes.

Claxton was inefficient from the floor during Wednesday's regular-season opener, but he managed to contribute in secondary categories, including a team-high three blocks. The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game while shooting 70.5 percent from the floor last year, and even if he can't replicate that efficiency during the 2023-24 campaign, Claxton should have an opportunity to put together decent performances on the scoreboard as the season progresses.