Claxton will have his minutes monitored for Wednesday's game versus the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez said that while he'll be watching Claxton's workload in his return from a two-game absence Wednesday, he doesn't anticipate Claxton having any restrictions for Friday's game against the Clippers. Even with some minutes restrictions, Claxton is a must-play option in standard fantasy leagues.