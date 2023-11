Claxton (ankle) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton was unable to play Sunday against the Bulls, but it appears that he has put his minor ankle issue behind him. The Nets deployed a smaller lineup Sunday with Claxton on the shelf, but Day'Ron Sharpe made a big impact off the bench in 27 minutes. However, Sharpe's fantasy value is likely to trend down with Claxton healthy again.