Claxton has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas due to a left ankle sprain.

Claxton had a solid performance during Wednesday's regular-season opener and was able to return to the matchup after heading to the locker room with an ankle injury. However, the issue will force him to miss at least one game. Day'Ron Sharpe should see an increased workload Friday, while Claxton's next chance to suit up will be Monday in Charlotte.