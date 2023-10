Claxton (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Charlotte, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Claxton was considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup, but he'll be forced to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained ankle. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Wednesday's game in Miami. Cameron Johnson (calf) will also remain out Monday, so Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith will likely start once again.