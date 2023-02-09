Claxton (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game since Dec. 10. Since that date, he's averaged 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.1 assists in 31.3 minutes. Once he returns, the center will be part of a new-look starting five after the Nets dealt both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. In Claxton's absence, more minutes are available for Day'Ron Sharpe and other frontcourt players.