Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Active Monday
Claxton (hamstring) is active for Monday's contest against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It'll be the first time that the rookie will be available since logging 18 minutes against Boston on Nov. 27, as the forward has been dealing with a hampering hamstring injury. Claxton is currently posting 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds through nine appearances with the Nets this year.
