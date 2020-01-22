Claxton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Claxton landed hard on his shoulder during Monday's loss to the Sixers, and though he was able to play through the issue, the big man is now dealing with some residual soreness. Brooklyn figures to wait and see how Claxton is feeling during warmups before confirming his availability for Thursday's tilt. The rookie is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 18.0 minutes over his past two games, both of which came with DeAndre Jordan (finger) sidelined.