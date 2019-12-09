Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Assigned to G League
The Nets assigned Claxton to the G League's Long Islands Nets on Monday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Claxton hasn't been a consistent member of Brooklyn's rotation lately, as he's failed to appear in any of the Nets' last five games following an 18-minute outing off the bench Nov. 27 in Boston. The assignment to Long Island should allow the rookie second-round pick to receive some meaningful minutes in games.
