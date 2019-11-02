Claxton was assigned to the Long Island Nets on Saturday, Justin Carter of NetsRepublic.com reports.

Claxton will head to Long Island on Saturday to get additional reps. The move won't affect the Nets' rotations as Claxton hadn't seen the floor through the team's first five games. There's a good chance Claxton will be called up as needed throughout the season, though he's unlikely to see extensive run and would presumably act primarily as rotational depth in the event of a future call-up.