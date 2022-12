Claxton (hamstring) is available for Monday's contest against the Wizards, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Claxton will make his return to Brooklyn's lineup after missing the team's past two contests with a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old center is averaging 11.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks over 28.0 minutes across his first 25 showings this season.