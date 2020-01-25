Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Available Saturday
Claxton (shoulder) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Claxton will wind up missing just one game with a shoulder bruise. With DeAndre Jordan (finger) ruled out, Claxton lines up as the primary backup center behind Jarrett Allen.
More News
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Questionable against Pistons•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Added to injury report•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Steps up again in Jordan's absence•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Scores 14 points in 19 minutes•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.